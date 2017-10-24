Dodgers grab 1-0 World Series lead over Astros

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a two-run home run off Dallas Kuechel in the bottom of the sixth inning surging Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over Houston.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw went seven innings and allowed one earned run to help get LA to a 1-0 World Series lead. Astros starting pitcher Dallas Kuechel had a good outing, going six and two-thirds innings, but the Dodgers batters hit two homers to make the difference.

Game two is Wednesday night at Dodgers Stadium at 7 p.m. Justin Verlander, starting for the Astros, will go up against Rich Hill.