Dodgers grab 1-0 World Series lead over Astros

KXAN Sports Published: Updated:
Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros reacts after allowing a two-run home run to Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros reacts after allowing a two-run home run to Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a two-run home run off Dallas Kuechel in the bottom of the sixth inning surging Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over Houston.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw went seven innings and allowed one earned run to help get LA to a 1-0 World Series lead. Astros starting pitcher Dallas Kuechel had a good outing, going six and two-thirds innings, but the Dodgers batters hit two homers to make the difference.

Game two is Wednesday night at Dodgers Stadium at 7 p.m. Justin Verlander, starting for the Astros, will go up against Rich Hill.

