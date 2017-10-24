Dawnna Dukes’ lawyers: we had the real story, prosecutors didn’t

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the Travis County District’s Attorney’s Office dropped its entire case against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, prosecutors say they would not have filed charges against her if they had known how the House Business Office conducted everyday business.

Dukes’ lawyers tell KXAN they had proof she did not break Texas House rules despite the urging from investigators she did. Texas Rangers investigating the case in 2016 never received a sworn statement from Steve Adrian, the executive director of the House Business Office. Adrian is tasked with House business affairs.

Adrian told investigators that Dukes, D-Austin, was not able to collect per diem payments on days she was not physically at the Texas State Capitol. Investigators brought that evidence to the District Attorney’s Office, which was run by Rosemary Lehmberg at the time. Prior to leaving office, Lehmberg made a deal with Dukes that if she resigned her House seat, she wouldn’t seek an indictment. She agreed to the deal.

In November 2016, Dukes was re-elected. Newly-elected Margaret Moore took over the district attorney job. Despite saying she would resign, Dukes was sworn in on Jan. 10, 2017. That same day, Moore announced the case against Dukes would move forward. A week later, Dukes was indicted on 13 felony counts of tampering with a governmental record and two misdemeanor charges of abuse of official capacity.

However, in August, Dukes’ attorney Dane Ball received a sworn affidavit from Adrian stating Dukes was, in fact, entitled to her per diem payments while she wasn’t at the Capitol.

“Not just Mr. Adrian who’s the boss of that office, but we had declarations sworn by all of those employees of that office that handle those reimbursements,” said Ball. He was able to make the case to prosecutors that she did not break House statutes. With that information in hand, the DA’s Office placed the felony case against Dukes on hold.

However, she did have to pay her campaign back more than $5,000 and the state back more than $1,300 for using those funds for her personal use. Dukes’ team convinced her to repay the money, which would also clear her from her misdemeanors charges.

“Let’s take this issue off the table and get back to her serving her constituents. We recommended that and it was the right thing to do,” said Ball.

“While Steven Adrian is the Executive Director and retains primary authority over the processing and payment of travel vouchers submitted by House members, there are several other HBO employees who are involved in the process,” explained Assistant District Attorney Justin Wood. After meeting with the other employees, prosecutors learned the statement given by Adrian to the defense was different than the information their department had.

Dukes’ opponents are stunned and frustrated that the case isn’t going forward.

“I guess the entire case was based on one witness, what have they been doing for two years? Why haven’t they been developing other witnesses?” said Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County Republican Party. “This is a two-year melodrama ending as a fiasco.”

Mackowiak wants to know why the district attorney based her investigation on Adrian’s statements and why he changed his story.

KXAN reached out to the person in charge of the House Business Office and District Attorney Margaret Moore’s office to ask those questions but have not heard back.