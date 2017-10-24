Austin ISD makes case for $1B bond at KXAN-hosted community debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a billion dollars on the table, groups for and against Austin Independent School District’s largest bond proposal ever gathered at a community-wide debate to discuss the pros and cons of the bond.

The debate was hosted in downtown Austin by KXAN as well as the Travis County Democratic Party and the Travis County Republican party.

The district says the $1.05 billion bond will lead to 16 schools being modernized or built. AISD says every school in the district would get a portion of the money to make improvements, the money would also go toward bringing in new classroom technology and updating outdated facilities.

AISD insists the bond would not increase the district’s tax rate.

You can find all of the proposed bond improvements listed here.

Early voting started Monday. According to Travis County’s Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant, on the first day of early voting, 2,070 people voted, which amounts to .29 percent of registered voters.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Alyssa Goard looks at the main concerns people have with the bond. 

 

 

