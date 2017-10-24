Arrest made in series of east Austin convenience store robberies

Related Coverage VIDEO: East Austin serial robbery suspect holds clerks at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe they have arrested the person responsible for a series of convenience store robberies across east Austin in the past few weeks.

Carlton Dorsett Lewis, 39, was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday and charged with robbery. Police say Lewis is connected to at least seven robberies starting on Sept. 25 and running through Oct. 16.

The suspect displayed a handgun in five of the seven robberies.

Police said the robberies happened at the following locations:

Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 – 5:57 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 – 1:26 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 – 6:15 p.m., MLK Food Store, 2915 E. MLK

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 11:31 a.m., Monarch Food Store, 1402 E. 38th ½ St.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 4:15 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 7:38 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 8:23 p.m., Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd