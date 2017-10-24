Arrest made in series of east Austin convenience store robberies

Carlton Dorsett Lewis
Carlton Dorsett Lewis (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe they have arrested the person responsible for a series of convenience store robberies across east Austin in the past few weeks. 

Carlton Dorsett Lewis, 39, was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday and charged with robbery. Police say Lewis is connected to at least seven robberies starting on Sept. 25 and running through Oct. 16.

The suspect displayed a handgun in five of the seven robberies.

Police said the robberies happened at the following locations:

  • Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 – 5:57 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd
  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 – 1:26 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd
  • Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 – 6:15 p.m., MLK Food Store, 2915 E. MLK
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 11:31 a.m., Monarch Food Store, 1402 E. 38th ½ St.
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 4:15 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez
  • Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 7:38 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez
  • Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 8:23 p.m., Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd

