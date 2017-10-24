A Couples Approach to Sexual Health and Wellness

Dr. John Sherman, a board certified OB-Gyn and Dr. Larissa O’Neill, a board certified Family Practice physician, started Central Texas Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation a year and a half ago. They have been practicing in Central Texas since 1999. Over many years of practice they have encountered numerous women with intimate health issues that they are uneasy discussing. At Central TxLVR , the doctors, want women to feel comfortable talking about those “uncomfortable” topics that they are reluctant or embarrassed to discuss. If we can see 20 adds a day for men’s ED treatment, some during family TV time, why can’t women discuss their intimate symptoms and treatment options.

Many women suffer from vaginal dryness. This can occur at different stages of life, after menopause, in post partum moms who are breast feeding and in breast cancer survivors. Though the ages are different, the underlying cause is the same, a lack of estrogen. This dryness can lead to a condition called, dyspareunia, or painful intercourse. It can make intimate relations with your spouse significantly less enjoyable, uncomfortable or even painful. In the past, the option was to take oral estrogen, use a patch or cream, or use a vaginal estrogen cream. These can be messy, not work well enough or maybe you can’t use them because you are breastfeeding or a breast cancer survivor. Women can also have frequent urinary tract infections or other vaginal infections because of the many changes that occur. This can now be treated with Femilift, a fractionated CO2 laser. It resurfaces the lining of the vaginal, stimulating new tissue growth and collagen formation. One patient was not able to have sexual relations with her husband because she got a urinary tract infection after every encounter. After the Femilift she is happily having intercourse and enjoying it more without the urinary tract infections.

Many women have problems with urine leakage with coughing, sneezing, activity. This can be very bothersome and leads a lot of women to modify their activities or wear a pad or adult diapers. One woman just wanted to be able to jump on the trampoline with her kids again. Again, the treatment options can be cumbersome, surgery with a 6 week recovery and pelvic rest, Kegel exercises or a pessary which has to be inserted and left until changed. The Femilift laser works to improve the vaginal health, moisture and collagen thereby better supporting the bladder. Women have been able to return to running, jumping on the trampoline with their kids or laughing a good joke without worrying about urine leakage.

The doctors at Central Tx LVR are passionate about helping women with their feminine health issues. Their patients have wonderful things to say about their results and their doctors. A recent breast cancer survivor had this to say, “Being cancer free does not mean being free from cancer. Cancer took its toll on my physical body. Dr. John suggested Femilift and the results were amazing – definitely more moisture and getting more and more comfortable. I feel I have another part of me back, something “stupid” cancer tried to take from me. My advice is just do it. My life has been changed for the better!!!”

