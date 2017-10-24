$1.4 million in grants announced to fight bat disease

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 17, 2001 file photo,a biologist holds an Indiana Bat caught with a net placed in the air over a logging road in Orwell, Vt. More than 60 environmental and other organizations from across the country are urging Congress to increase funding for research into a disease that is killing bats in the eastern United States.The latest effort to help stop the spread of so-called "white nose syndrome" is being spearheaded by the Richmond-based Center for Biological Diversity.(AP Photo/Alden Pellett)

HOUSTON (AP) — A public-private partnership is granting nearly $1.4 million to test treatments to halt a disease threatening the nation’s bat population.

The white-nose syndrome fungus, first detected in New York state in 2006, has spread to 31 states and five Canadian provinces. Texas and Nebraska are the most recent states infected.

The grants announced Tuesday in Houston include more than $320,000 to Texas Tech University and Bat Conservation International to assess whether specific microclimate conditions can be manipulated to minimize the disease. It attacks hibernating bats and is responsible for killing more than 6 million bats over the past decade.

The partnership called the Bats for the Future Fund includes the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Shell Oil and Southern Co.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s