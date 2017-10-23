WATCH: 200 jack-o-lanterns make for one wild Halloween show

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KXAN/KUSA) — A Colorado couple embraced the spooky spirit of Halloween — to the tune of 200 pumpkins.

Jim Christopherson set up the jack-o-lanterns in his front yard — each one carefully carved into a familiar face. There’s Darth Vader, Woody from “Toy Story” and even “Despicable Me” minions.

They all have lights inside, set to a timer so they’ll glow in time to Halloween-themed music, like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

At first, the project began as a few pumpkins. Now, it takes two weeks to set up — and hundreds of people come out for the show.

“It’s been a passion, a love of my wife’s and mine to do this for a long long time,” Christopherson said. “We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years.

Part of their secret to keeping the show up through the end of October is carving pumpkins out of foam, instead of using the real deal. That way, they won’t rot.

Christopherson said the crowd has grown over the years, and he expects almost a thousand people — young and old — to come visit on Halloween weekend.

“We converted our house a couple years ago from scary to family-friendly,” Christopherson said. “Providing a nice evening where a whole family can simply have fun is the reason we do this. That’s what’s most important.”