Two teenagers charged with stealing from Hutto gun store

Published: Updated:
Tony Moore, left, and William Baker (Travis County Jail Photos)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men have been arrested after being found with guns stolen from a Hutto gun store, burglarized twice in the past few weeks.

The sheriff’s office says a multi-agency operation led to the arrests of William Baker and Tony Moore — both 17 years old — who were arrested during a traffic stop in Manor.

Both were booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with theft of firearms. Blackland Gun Works, located at the corner of US 79 and Farm to Market 3349, was last burglarized on Oct. 17.

Surveillance video showed six suspects break in through a front window and make off with 14 hunting shotguns and rifles.

On Sept. 27, two men broke into the store and stole 15 firearms from the store’s Glock gun case.

“The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with federal and local partners will track down and bring to justice those who prey on local businesses and our community for illegal criminal activity. Specifically weapon thefts on a large scale, as this crime,” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

He continued, “How many times do we need to echo that there is a new Sheriff in town! Which, by the way, his crime detectives will find you.”

