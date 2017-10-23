Ludie Toles from the Austin Gem and Mineral Society joined Amanda in the studio to discuss all things that rock- literally! This weekend, Austin Gem and Mineral Society will host the 56th annual Gem Capers show at the Palmer Events Center. There are many educational and fun things for kids to do, and 30+ vendors that bring natural beauties for all tastes and price points. To learn more, visit facebook.com/austingemandmineral or gemcapers.org.

Sponsored by Austin Gem and Mineral Society. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.