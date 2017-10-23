The 56th Annual Gem Capers Show

By Published:

Ludie Toles from the Austin Gem and Mineral Society joined Amanda in the studio to discuss all things that rock- literally! This weekend, Austin Gem and Mineral Society will host the 56th annual Gem Capers show at the Palmer Events Center. There are many educational and fun things for kids to do, and 30+ vendors that bring natural beauties for all tastes and price points. To learn more, visit facebook.com/austingemandmineral or gemcapers.org.

 

Sponsored by Austin Gem and Mineral Society. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s