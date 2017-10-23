Sister of Texas girl feared dead to stay in foster care

CLAUDIA LAUER, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified. (Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The sister of a missing 3-year-old Texas girl will remain in foster care for at least three more weeks.

A Dallas County judge postponed a Monday custody hearing until Nov. 13 for the 4-year-old sister of Sherin Mathews to allow their father, Wesley Mathews, to hire an attorney.

Police said Monday that they believe the body of a young child found about a half-mile from the family’s home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson is Sherin’s. They are still awaiting confirmation and the cause of death.

Wesley Mathews told police he ordered Sherin to stand outside of their home at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk. He says when he went to check on her about 15 minutes later, she was gone. He is charged with child endangerment and is out on bond.

Police have said that Mathews and his wife adopted Sherin from India. The 4-year-old is their biological daughter.

