Roth conversion: The golden opportunity of retirement planning

Sponsored by REAP Financial Published:

One of the smallest accounts Chris Heerlein and his team at REAP Financial typically see is the Roth IRA. It makes sense, he says, because you pay taxes on the money as you put it in, so, it’s something a CPA might encourage you not to do. But, he says, paying taxes on the money up front means it’s worth so much more as you withdraw from it during retirement.

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris explains the concept behind a Roth Conversion and outlines when and how you might consider making it part of your retirement planning.

The Retire Ready team is also giving out free copies of their guide Road Map to Retirement Income. You can get a copy by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

