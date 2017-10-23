Police: Man breaks into food truck, helps himself to barbecue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alleged barbecue burglar broke into a downtown food truck Sunday and helped himself to meat and a side before running away.

A witness told officers around 10:57 a.m. that they saw the man run from the BBQ Heaven at 519 E. Seventh St., which was closed for business at the time. Officers saw a side door was opened and glass had been broken.

One of the owners arrived and walked through the area, pointing out items that the man — who police identified as 31-year-old Mark Everett Guard III — had allegedly damaged.

“One large plastic tub of potato salad had been removed from the refrigerator and partially eaten, along with other meats which had been left out,” the arrest warrant affidavit stated. “[The owner] nor any employee from BBQ Heaven gave any person permission to enter the locked building and take/eat items.”

Witnesses described the suspect, and he was also captured on surveillance video running from the area.

About an hour later, the business called 9-1-1 and said the suspect returned to the crime scene. Police found him about a block away. Guard didn’t give police any information about the burglary, according to the affidavit.

Guard faces a state jail felony of burglary of a building. His bond is set at $7,500.