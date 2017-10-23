Police identify two men hit and killed in Austin

By Published: Updated:
A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on E. Stassney Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road Oct. 16 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on E. Stassney Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road Oct. 16 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released the names of two men killed in separate car-pedestrian collisions in Austin within a week of each other.

The first happened Oct. 13 around 5:42 p.m. Police say Epifanio Jimenez-Garcia, 61, was crossing Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street at Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin.

“The pedestrian was crossing from east to west without looking to see if vehicles were approaching,” police said in a statement.

A white Chevrolet Malibu hit Jimenez-Garcia and he died the next day at the hospital.

Another man died Oct. 16 in southeast Austin around 5:57 a.m. Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was driving east in the inside lane on the 5000 block of East Stassney Lane near Atascosa Drive. David Adam Castro, 28, was lying in the road when the car hit him.

Police say the driver stayed on scene.

These cases mark Austin’s 52nd and 53rd traffic fatality crashes. At this time last year, there had been 56 fatal traffic crashes.

A pedestrian safety plan released this summer shows certain demographic groups are impacted more than others when it comes to Austin crashes. Minority, non-English speaking and lower-income communities were found to have higher rates of serious pedestrian crashes.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s