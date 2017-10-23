Nominate a wounded vet to move into new Georgetown home for free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wounded veteran you know could move into a new Georgetown home for free.

The Houston-based organization Helping a Hero is looking to give the house away to a post 9/11 wounded warrior.

Daniel Gilyeat got a home through this organization in 2007. He says it was a life-changing gift veterans he served alongside often don’t ask for.

“I can find guys and girls that are missing both of their legs, both of their arms, they’re stuck in a wheelchair and they will say ‘somebody needs it worse than I do.'”

A 70-foot lot has been donated to the project by MorningStar and Westin Homes, which will build an accessible version of their 2,900 square foot “Holland home” featuring four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The home will feature a signature rotunda, open living area, a spacious kitchen and large outdoor patio.

Nominations will be open through November. You can nominate a hero at HelpingAHero.com.