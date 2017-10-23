Nominate a wounded vet to move into new Georgetown home for free

KXAN Staff Published:
Helping a Hero will move a wounded warrior into a home built on this site in Georgetown for free. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
Helping a Hero will move a wounded warrior into a home built on this site in Georgetown for free. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wounded veteran you know could move into a new Georgetown home for free.

The Houston-based organization Helping a Hero is looking to give the house away to a post 9/11 wounded warrior.

Daniel Gilyeat got a home through this organization in 2007. He says it was a life-changing gift veterans he served alongside often don’t ask for.

“I can find guys and girls that are missing both of their legs, both of their arms, they’re stuck in a wheelchair and they will say ‘somebody needs it worse than I do.'”

A 70-foot lot has been donated to the project by MorningStar and Westin Homes, which will build an accessible version of their 2,900 square foot “Holland home” featuring four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The home will feature a signature rotunda, open living area, a spacious kitchen and large outdoor patio.

Nominations will be open through November. You can nominate a hero at HelpingAHero.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s