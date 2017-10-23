Murder-for-hire plot foiled by Marine

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man is in Travis County Jail after authorities say he tried to hire a U.S. Marine to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Keith James Cote, 62, was arrested early Monday morning after officials executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for the suspect. Cote is charged with soliciting to commit capital murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

Detectives with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office searched Cote’s home Monday morning, shortly after they took him into custody. Authorities say Cote offered the Marine $10,000 for the murder and additional $15,000 “to watch him put a bullet in her head.”

Sources say there is substantial video evidence of Cote detailing the crime to the Marine he “hired” to kill his ex-girlfriend. That marine, however, reported Cote to authorities and assisted in the sting operation.

Cote reportedly has a history of strangulation and violent crimes against the victim.

Brittany Glas has the extent of his plan on KXAN News at 6 p.m.