Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found in underground water tank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert ended after a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy’s body was found in an underground water tank, WTLV reports.

Amari Harley vanished around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after celebrating a birthday at Bruce Park. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene after the child had been missing for an hour.

As a public cry for help, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared news of Amari Harley’s disappearance around 7 p.m. Friday evening. Around 9 p.m., they said the boy was found deceased.

The body will undergo an autopsy on Monday.

Law enforcement officials said a candy apple green vehicle may have been involved in his disappearance. No other details are available at this time.