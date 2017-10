AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was shot on East Riverside Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 6200 block of Riverside, near Montopolis Drive, at 4:12 p.m. Monday.

The man has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. Austin police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

