Man accused of trying to fire gun at ex-girlfriend in Buda home

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A man who tried unsuccessfully to fire a gun at his girlfriend several times at her home in Buda has been charged with attempted murder.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Hays County deputies were called to the woman’s home in the Shadow Creek subdivision, about a mile east of Interstate 35 near Windy Hill Road.

In the 911 call, she told deputies her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Michael Dean Sergeant II, had just left her home after threatening to kill her. She gave the sheriff’s office a description of his truck.

The woman said Sergeant, who she had broken up with in May, came to her house unannounced and said he had something to give her in his truck. According to a police affidavit, Sergeant asked the woman if she had a bag to put it in because he wanted to surprise her.

She said no and walked back inside, followed by Sergeant. The woman told deputies she felt something on the back of her head and heard a clicking sound, turning to see Sergeant aiming a black semi-automatic handgun at her as he pulled the trigger.

Because the gun didn’t fire, the woman believed the gun jammed. She then saw Sergeant eject a shell as she closed the door and called 911, the affidavit continued.

A deputy responding to the 911 call saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking in the area and stopped him, identifying him as Sergeant.

After he was found without the pistol, deputies searched the area and found the gun in a backyard of a home where children live.

Bond has been set at $200,000 and Sergeant faces two to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on the attempted murder charge. The sheriff’s office said it expects additional charges to be filed this week, including tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm and abandon/endanger a child.