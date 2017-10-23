Mainlanes of I-35 at Oltorf St. to close overnight this week

IH35 closed for Oltorf bridge demolition (Photo by Amanda Dugan, KXAN)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mainlanes of Interstate 35 will once again be closed in south Austin at Oltorf Street so construction crews can set large beams in place this week.

On Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 24, crews will shut down the northbound lanes from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26, the southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

In addition, both directions of Oltorf Street over I-35 will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road during the closures.

Once the $40 million project is complete–which is expected in spring of 2019–the intersection of I-35 at Oltorf Street will have improved entrance/exit ramps and additional U-turn lanes.

