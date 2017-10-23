Louisville company now making bats for 2017 World Series

NBC News
Louisville Slugger. (NBC News)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC News) — With Game 1 of the World Series scheduled for Tuesday night, production is well underway at the Louisville Slugger Bat factory.

Workers at the Hillerich & Bradsby Company factory in Louisville have been busy perfecting the iconic bats.

Each player on the L.A. Dodgers and Houston Astros who swings a Louisville Slugger gets at least two custom-made bats produced to each player’s individual specifications and preferences. The bats are also stamped with the player’s name.

Maple bats are the wood of choice for a majority of players in this year’s series.

Louisville Slugger has made bats for every World Series since the first one in 1903.

 

