I-35 back open in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Interstate 35 reopened just in time for the Monday morning rush hour in Round Rock after being shut down for several hours overnight. Round Rock police said a construction crew had knocked down a power line at 35 and University Boulevard/FM 1431.

Crews with Oncor Energy were on site working to clear the line and repair the pole.

Oncor Energy says as of 4:15 a.m., 1,400 customers around the site of the crash do not have power.

The crash was first reported by Williamson County’s Sheriff Office at 3:14 a.m.

