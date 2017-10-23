Horsing around is allowed when you do horse yoga

WXIA Staff Published:
Horse yoga at Save the Horses event in Georgia. (WXIA)

CUMMING, Ga. (WXIA/KXAN) — We’ve all heard about goat yoga, but a new type of yoga is emerging that uses a much bigger animal.

At a pasture in Cumming, Ga. a group of yogis at Save the Horses is using equines as their yoga mats.

“I’ve done yoga before, I’ve ridden horses since I was eight but combining the two was interesting to me,” says Ivonne Wetzels, who created the class. Wetzels says they mainly focus on gentle twists and balance.

“Working with horses is very therapeutic and if you add horses and yoga together, that’s just a really calming experience,” says Wetzels.

Read the full story here.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s