Horsing around is allowed when you do horse yoga

CUMMING, Ga. (WXIA/KXAN) — We’ve all heard about goat yoga, but a new type of yoga is emerging that uses a much bigger animal.

At a pasture in Cumming, Ga. a group of yogis at Save the Horses is using equines as their yoga mats.

“I’ve done yoga before, I’ve ridden horses since I was eight but combining the two was interesting to me,” says Ivonne Wetzels, who created the class. Wetzels says they mainly focus on gentle twists and balance.

“Working with horses is very therapeutic and if you add horses and yoga together, that’s just a really calming experience,” says Wetzels.

