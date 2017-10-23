Franklin Barbecue unveils new building plan after fire

By Published:
Franklin Barbeque Fire on Aug. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Franklin Barbeque Fire on Aug. 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Franklin Barbecue unveiled the plans for their remodel after a fire ripped through and destroyed the smokehouse in August. 

In an Instagram post, the restaurant had a photograph of the new “smoker porch replacement.” The Austin Fire Department says the fire started after the wind blew an ember from the fire pit and it hit the backside of the building.

Construction crews are expected to start the framework this week.

While the restaurant has been closed, it has held a couple of fundraisers for Hurricane Harvey victims.

 

