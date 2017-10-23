Fake Tide laundry detergent in local stores could be dangerous

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shoppers are being warned not to buy into a deal too good to be true. Counterfeit Tide laundry detergent is being sold in stores, and it’s unknown whether it’s safe or effective.

The knockoff detergent comes in a large bucket that weighs nearly 20 lbs. It has Tide’s name on it, but the company claims it does not make or sell that big a bucket of detergent.

Consumers reported finding the buckets in stores last summer. At the time, Tide’s Twitter page tweeted one shopper that they did not come from the company, which is owned by Procter & Gamble.

A KXAN viewer reported finding the fake detergent at a grocery store in east Austin. Our crew found it at that store for $22.98, a price too good to be true. Generally, about half as much real Tide detergent costs around $20.

The label is mostly written in Vietnamese and says on the back that it’s only meant to be sold in Vietnam.

The manager at the Austin store said he had no idea the laundry powder is counterfeit. He’s working to help track down the supplier that’s selling it to stores. KXAN is choosing not to name the store where the detergent was sold.