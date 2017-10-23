Council members question if incentives were mentioned in Amazon bid

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, an Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle. Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to be the home of the company's second headquarters. The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs. It will announce a decision sometime in 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after the Austin Chamber of Commerce submitted a regional bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, council members are questioning what information was included in that bid.

That’s because, well, they have no idea. That’s according to Council Member Leslie Pool, who expressed concerns to KXAN about whether any talk of incentives were included in the bid. She says she’s working to get answers from the city manager about the bid, information she’s still waiting on.

“If the city is going to be on the hook to provide something, that you otherwise would have to pay for in some form or fashion, then that’s the information I believe needs to be discussed publicly,” Pool said.

In fact, there is a city ordinance that supports that, saying any type of incentive agreement must be discussed publicly and have a council vote.

Tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN at 10, Kylie McGivern talks with Council Member Pool about the questions she has surrounding the chamber’s bid and asks the chamber when they plan to make any details public. 

