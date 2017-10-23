44 parents arrested for not paying child support in Travis, Hays counties

By Published:
Child playing with toy CPS (KXAN photo)
Child playing with toy (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Constables in Travis and Hays counties tracked down and arrested 44 people who hadn’t paid child support, according to a Monday release from the Texas Attorney General’s Office. In Travis County, 27 parents were arrested, while 17 were arrested in Hays County.

In all, $48,256 was collected in unpaid child support.

“Caring for your children is the fundamental moral duty of any parent,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I commend everyone involved in holding accountable those who attempt to evade child support. Their dedication to enforcing the law helps ensure better care and better lives for Texas’ most vulnerable citizens.”

The parents were arrested on civil warrants, and could face up to six months in jail. The cash bonds they post to get out of jail are paid to the parents and children who are owed child support.

The Attorney General’s Child Support Division says parents who have fallen behind on payments but do not have arrest warrants can call (800) 252-8014 or visit its website to make sure they catch up on payments.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s