$11 adoption fee this weekend at Austin Animal Center

By Published: Updated:
Austin Animal Center breaks record for number of lives saved (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center)
Austin Animal Center breaks record for number of lives saved (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center wants to make sure the pets in its care have a happy “Howloween” by finding them new homes.

The group is offering $11 adoptions Oct. 28-31 in an event its calling “Shelter Things” — a play on the popular TV show “Stranger Things.”

“This inspired event is a great chance for adopters to get out of the upside down and bring home a pet for a reduced adoption fee,” a press release stated.

Adoptions usually cost $75, and all adoptions come with spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip and a collar and tag for dogs.

Those interested in finding a new furry friend can come to the center at 7201 Levander Loop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who come dressed in costume will also get an animal care starter package when they adopt.

Austin Animal Center is the largest no-kill municipal animal shelter in the United States, according to its website. It serves Austin and Travis County and shelters more than 18,000 animals every year.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s