$11 adoption fee this weekend at Austin Animal Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center wants to make sure the pets in its care have a happy “Howloween” by finding them new homes.

The group is offering $11 adoptions Oct. 28-31 in an event its calling “Shelter Things” — a play on the popular TV show “Stranger Things.”

“This inspired event is a great chance for adopters to get out of the upside down and bring home a pet for a reduced adoption fee,” a press release stated.

Adoptions usually cost $75, and all adoptions come with spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip and a collar and tag for dogs.

Those interested in finding a new furry friend can come to the center at 7201 Levander Loop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who come dressed in costume will also get an animal care starter package when they adopt.

Austin Animal Center is the largest no-kill municipal animal shelter in the United States, according to its website. It serves Austin and Travis County and shelters more than 18,000 animals every year.