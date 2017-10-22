U.S. Senate candidate O’Rourke holds town hall at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) – U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, made a campaign stop in Austin Sunday afternoon to reach Central Texas voters ahead of next year’s election to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.

He held a question-and-answer session at Burdine Hall at the University of Texas at Austin – one of many town halls he’s already held across the state.

While there, he spoke about the need for universal healthcare, his support for immigrants in America and his opposition to President Donald Trump’s border wall plans.

He’s aiming to unseat current U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during next year’s election.

O’Rourke’s campaign has raised $2.8 million, but he has a long way to go to match Sen. Cruz. So far, Cruz’s campaign has nearly $6.4 million on hand.

