Travis County Dems urge Austin City Council to reject proposed police contract

KXAN Staff Published:
Travis County Democratic Party logo.
Travis County Democratic Party logo.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a resolution they voted on and approved Sunday night, the Travis County Democratic Party is calling on the Austin City Council to shoot down the proposed Police Association contract.

They say it does not include enough transparency, oversight and accountability. (You can review the resolution the Travis County Democrats voted on at their website.)

The last contract ended on Sept. 30, but negotiators used a 30-day extension to give them more time to work through some issues.

The City Council will vote on the contract in early November.

It’s important to note that the Democratic Party’s decision has a big impact because all but one Austin council member is a Democrat.

Without an agreement by November, officers would lose some pay and benefits, the civilian review panel could go away, and the police monitor loses full access to internal affairs documents.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s