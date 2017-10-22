Travis County Dems urge Austin City Council to reject proposed police contract

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a resolution they voted on and approved Sunday night, the Travis County Democratic Party is calling on the Austin City Council to shoot down the proposed Police Association contract.

They say it does not include enough transparency, oversight and accountability. (You can review the resolution the Travis County Democrats voted on at their website.)

The last contract ended on Sept. 30, but negotiators used a 30-day extension to give them more time to work through some issues.

The City Council will vote on the contract in early November.

It’s important to note that the Democratic Party’s decision has a big impact because all but one Austin council member is a Democrat.

Without an agreement by November, officers would lose some pay and benefits, the civilian review panel could go away, and the police monitor loses full access to internal affairs documents.