Texas Advocacy Project helping domestic violence victims with legal battles

By Published:
Texas Advocacy Project Black and White Ball. Courtesy: Texas Advocacy Project
Texas Advocacy Project Black and White Ball. Courtesy: Texas Advocacy Project

AUSTIN (KXAN)– When people find themselves in a domestic violence situation or being the victim of a sex assault or dating violence, it can feel crippling. But the struggle of accessing legal services can add to that feeling.

The Texas Advocacy Project is a non profit group that provides free legal services to people who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and dating violence. They say by providing those services, they are helping victims to get out of those dangerous situations.

Heather Ballino, who works with the organization, say that while the services are free for the victims, they still have to be paid for. So to cover the costs, the organization is hosting a Black and White Ball where members of the community are encouraged to come out and help raise funds for the Texas Advocacy Project.

According to Jose Rangel, who also works with the organization, there are 15,000 Texans that they are currently assisting. But they say that is not their goal.

“That’s too much. It’s too many. We want to put ourselves out of business and unfortunately we don’t see that anytime in the near future,” Rangel said.

The ball will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 27 at the JW Marriott.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s