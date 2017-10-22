Texas Advocacy Project helping domestic violence victims with legal battles

AUSTIN (KXAN)– When people find themselves in a domestic violence situation or being the victim of a sex assault or dating violence, it can feel crippling. But the struggle of accessing legal services can add to that feeling.

The Texas Advocacy Project is a non profit group that provides free legal services to people who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and dating violence. They say by providing those services, they are helping victims to get out of those dangerous situations.

Heather Ballino, who works with the organization, say that while the services are free for the victims, they still have to be paid for. So to cover the costs, the organization is hosting a Black and White Ball where members of the community are encouraged to come out and help raise funds for the Texas Advocacy Project.

According to Jose Rangel, who also works with the organization, there are 15,000 Texans that they are currently assisting. But they say that is not their goal.

“That’s too much. It’s too many. We want to put ourselves out of business and unfortunately we don’t see that anytime in the near future,” Rangel said.

The ball will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 27 at the JW Marriott.