PHOTOS: President Bill Clinton, Usain Bolt attend US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Bill Clinton was the person who handed Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton, his fifth U.S. Grand Prix trophy.
Together, Hamilton and retired sprinter Usain Bolt struck Bolt’s familiar “To the World” pose, their fingers pointing to the sky and perhaps the way toward another Hamilton Formula One championship.
Formula 1 US Grand Prix 2017
Formula 1 US Grand Prix 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Seized luxury cars
-
Seized luxury cars
-
F1 US Grand Prix Thursday
-
Richard Overton’s home upgrades
-
Vettel and Logano in Austin
-
Wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California
-
Highland Lakes Golf Course
-
LSU Hazing death arrests
-
Super Hero Day at Dell Children’s
-
Dripping Springs burglary investigation suspects