PHOTOS: President Bill Clinton, Usain Bolt attend US Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, holds his trophy after winning the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Bill Clinton was the person who handed Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton, his fifth U.S. Grand Prix trophy.

Together, Hamilton and retired sprinter Usain Bolt struck Bolt’s familiar “To the World” pose, their fingers pointing to the sky and perhaps the way toward another Hamilton Formula One championship.

Formula 1 US Grand Prix 2017

 

