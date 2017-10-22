PHOTOS: President Bill Clinton, Usain Bolt attend US Grand Prix

Actor Omar Benson Miller, second from right, poses for pictures with sprinter Usain Bolt, second from left, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, left, before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, talks with people before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, center, rides around the track during driver introductions before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Crews fill the track before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, lower left, and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, lower right, lead the pack at the start of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, drives through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Sprinter Usain Bolt holds the green flag at the start of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, of Denmark, left; Williams driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, center; and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right; drive during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Toro Rosso driver Max Verstappen (33), of Netherlands, steers through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (77), of Finland, makes a pit stop during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, Pool)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Finland, comes through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, drives through a turn during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, competes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, stands on his car as he celebrates his win in the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, talks with sprinter Usain Bolt, right, during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain, left, celebrates with fans after his win in the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, poses with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, right, after Hamilton won the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, left, of Germany, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrate after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Hamilton won and Vettel finished second. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates after winning the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)