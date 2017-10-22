Formula One schedule on track despite morning rain

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Early morning rain isn’t slowing down fans planning to see some of the fastest cars in the world race at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack this weekend during the Formula One United States Grand Prix.

This is the sixth year for the event and organizers say they are doing everything to make sure they have a little something for everyone.

“We have an infield fun zone that has rock climbing walls, a ferris wheel, there’s music in there and there’s plenty of music playing around the venue as well, simulators and then of course the Exxon Mobile super stage with Stevie Wonder,” said Director of Corporate Partnerships Bryan Kraham.

Kraham says Saturday night’s Justin Timberlake concert set a record in ticket sales, selling even more tickets than last year’s Taylor Swift performance. “He put on a spectacular show,” said Kraham.

Stevie Wonder will be wrapping up the festivities on Sunday, scheduled to start his performance at 6 pm. “It’s going to be amazing. From the guys on the track, they are the best in the business, but when it comes to the entertainment standpoint, Stevie is the best in the business,” said Kraham.

Kraham says tickets are still available for Sunday’s events. According to the Circuit of the Americas website, online sales have ended but general admission and limited seated tickets are available at the COTA box offices.