Man killed in Marble Falls after he was run over by a driver

Marble Falls Police Department (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)
Marble Falls Police Department (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Marble Falls police say a man died early Sunday morning after he was run over by a driver during a violent fight.

According to police, Fermin Rios-Padilla was intentionally hit by a pickup truck in the 500 block of Avenue S, and several others at the location were injured with knives, baseball bats and pipes.

Padilla was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital of Marble Falls where he later died.

After spending the early morning hours searching for the truck involved, the Marble Falls Police Department told KXAN Sunday afternoon that two suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

KXAN has requested more information about the suspects, and what charges they are facing.

