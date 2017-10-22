Local festival celebrates fermented foods

Austin (KXAN) – Sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha each taste distinctly sour. But they all have one thing in common – they’re fermented.

The Austin Fermentation Festival will celebrate this unique genre of food, Sunday with interactive workshops, film screenings and a chance to purchase goods from various vendors. It’s an opportunity for Austinites to discover new recipes they can try out at home. But more importantly, it’s a chance for them to learn about an age old tradition.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Texas Farmers’ Market Emergency fund. This organization assists farmers during times of environmental or personal crisis.

The event will take place at Barr Mansion from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

