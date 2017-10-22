Infection case during Harvey prompts shelter cleanup

BELTON, Texas (AP) — Officials in Central Texas’ Bell County say they’re cleaning a former school in Killeen that was used as a storm shelter and have had to destroy about 600 cots after a person housed there during Hurricane Harvey was found to have contracted a drug-resistant staph infection known as MRSA.

Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell says while the victim’s wound was covered and not exposed to the environment, every precaution has been taken. She says although the infection is fairly common, it takes a “perfect storm” for someone to get sick.

Bell County Commissioner John Fisher tells the Temple Daily Telegram state officials ordered the county to destroy the cots used during the storm evacuation. He says state will replace them.

The shelter housed nearly 1,400 people.

