Hamilton wins fourth straight US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lewis Hamilton continues to dominate Circuit of the Americas, winning his fifth overall race in Austin, and fourth straight on Sunday.

Former President Bill Clinton presented Hamilton with the USGP trophy.

Rival Sebastian Vettel finished in second, preventing Hamilton from locking up the season championship. Hamilton could have won the World Championship for the second time at CoTA if Vettel had finished sixth or worse.

Kimi Raikkonen filled out the rest of the podium in third, but he got there via a controversial ruling. Max Verstappen finished the race in third, but was penalized five seconds for gaining an unfair advantage by leaving the track.

The next chance for Hamilton to lock up the World Championship is next week in Mexico City, and then at the Brazilian Grand Prix before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

