Early voting: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While there are no major races happening this election season, there are numerous items that could impact your pocketbook.

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 23 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. To find out what is on your ballot, check here.

What You Need to Vote

To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement at the polls that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Where to Vote

Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY early voting location in the county of residence. Find out where you can cast your ballot by going here. Hours will vary by location.

In Travis County, there will be a total of 23 early voting sites. Click here to find the closest early voting site near you.

In Williamson County, 13 sites will be available for early voting. Click here to find the closest early voting site near you.

In Hays County, the places vary day-to-day for early voting, so click here to find the closest site near you.

Local Items that Impact You

The bulk of the items that you’ll be voting on are bond elections. Here are some of the big items:

Austin ISD Bond

The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bond election for $1,050,984,000. Despite the record amount of bond money, the district says the bond would not increase the tax rate.

Bastrop ISD Bond

Voters in the Bastrop ISD will decide whether to approve an $88.5 million bond. If passed, the projected total tax rate will increase 2.05 cents. The bond will be used to add upgrades and additions to Bastrop High School along with the completion of Cedar Creek High School.

The money will also be spent to expand Bastrop Middle and Cedar Creek Middle Schools along with the opening of a third middle school. More information can be found here.

Lake Travis ISD Bond

The district has a $253 million bond up for the voters. In addition to the bond, the district will also hold a TRE (Tax Ratification Election).

The bond includes a new middle school, a new elementary school and improvements to Lake Travis High School. Read more about the items here.

Leander ISD Bond

Voters in Leander ISD will have an opportunity to decide on a $454.4 million bond program to address enrollment growth, as well as safety enhancements and building improvements for existing facilities.

If passed, Vandegrift High School would get an additional building with 14 new classrooms. The proposition also includes $3 million to improve the roads around Vandegrift and Four Points Middle School.

Travis County Bond

People who live in Travis County will be able to vote on two bond initiatives totaling $185 million for transportation and parks projects. If both propositions were to pass, it’ll cost the average home valued at $305,173 around $24 per year.

The transportation and road safety bond package, valued at $93.4 million, will include projects mainly in the eastern half of the county. The largest of which will be extending Harold Green Road from State Highway 130 to Austin Colony Boulevard. The new 2-lane road will also have dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks at a cost of $11.8 million.

In all, there are 34 projects proposed. The most expensive, the Bee Creek Sports Complex located off State Highway 71. It would include synthetic turf fields, sports lighting, hiking, biking and walking trails, picnic areas and a playground.