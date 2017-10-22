Body of small boy washes ashore on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Galveston police are investigating the discovery of a small boy’s body found washed ashore on a beach.

Police say a person walking the beach spotted the body Friday evening in the surf on the island’s east end. The child appears to be between 3 and 5 years old.

Police say they’ve checked surrounding counties but no missing person report matches the description of the child.

Galveston police Capt. Joshua Schirard says such a case is very unusual. He also says it’s very difficult to have the death of a child and not have answers to give to anyone.