Trucklandia Fest gathers Austin’s food trucks for a good cause

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Food trucks are an essential part of the culture in Austin and Saturday, several of Austin’s favorite food trucks are coming together for a good cause.

Trucklandia Fest is an annual food truck taste-off where street food enthusiasts purchase judging wristbands to taste foods from over 20 trucks. They then vote on who deserves the $10,000 grand prize.

But it’s not all about the food. 10 percent of sales at Trucklandia go toward benefiting Keep Austin Fed, an organization that gathers surplus food from restaurants and commercial kitchens and distributes it to area charities that serve hungry people in need. This is the 5th year for the festival. Trucklandia also raises funds for many other local charities.

For the first time on the Austin food truck scene, Jep’s Southern Roots owned and operated by former “Duck Dynasty” star, Jep Robertson, will be one of the many food trucks at the festival.

While you grub on some good food, you can also enjoy good live music from local Austin musicians such as Barbara Nesbitt, Michael St. Clair and The Washboard Tie Guy.

The festival will begin Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Austin American Statesman property on 305 S. Congress Ave.

For more details and and to purchase wristbands, click here.