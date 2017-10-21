Texas loses to Oklahoma State, 13-10, in overtime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lost to Oklahoma State, 13-10, in overtime.

On third and four inside the 10-yard line, Sam Ehlinger threw an interception in the endzone to end the game.

This was the third overtime game for the Longhorns this season. They lost to USC in double-overtime in Los Angeles and beat Kansas State in double-overtime in Austin.

The Cowboys came into the game with the number one offense in the country, but the Longhorns were able to hold them to just

Texas goes back on the road next week for another 11:00 am kickoff against winless Baylor. The Bears host West Virginia Saturday night.