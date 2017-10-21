Student in Round Rock reports man following her to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District is increasing security measures after they say a man followed a Brushy Creek Elementary School student while she was walking to school Thursday.

In a letter to parents, the district says the student was able to safely avoid the situation and reported it to police. Round Rock police are now working to find the person, but the district is also doing their part by having additional staff members on duty during arrival and dismissal times.

In the letter the district asks parents to talk to their kids about things they can do to be safe. They advise that students:

  • Always walk or bike with other students.
  • Be alert to what is happening and who is around them.
  • Never talk to a stranger or go near a stranger’s car.
  • Never accept rides from a stranger.
  • Scream and run if a stranger approaches them and find an adult they know and report what happened immediately

