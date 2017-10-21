Round Rock fest picks hairiest man winner

Jared MacDonald, won Hairiest Man Contest in October 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It was all about the hair Saturday at Cat Hollow Park in Round Rock.

Organizers said they expected about 6,000 people to come out for the Hairy Man Festival.

There was music, food and a competition for the hairiest man, with the winner taking home a $500 prize.

“It’s very flattering to hear people cheering and screaming for you,” said Jared MacDonald, who won the contest. “But it is also a little surreal to be applauded for your hair.”

The event, now in its 23rd year, raises money for a variety of non-profit groups including the Round Rock Serving Center.

