Police: Man missing in southwest Austin

Police searching for Cody Howard, 32. Photo courtesy of The Austin Police Association
AUSTIN(KXAN)– Austin Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who is missing.

Police say the man, Cody Howard, was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at the 9100 block of United Kingdom Drive which is just north of West Slaughter Lane and east of Manchaca Road.

Police say Howard is 5 foot 4 inches tall,  white and weighing 150 pounds with short dark hair and typically wearing glasses. He is also hearing impaired. Police are concerned for his safety due to possible medical issues.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

