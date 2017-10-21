Police engaged in active SWAT situation in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said they are involved in an active SWAT situation in southeast Austin after responding to a disturbance Saturday night.

Police said it’s at the TRIO Apartments in the 2300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road just north of East Oltorf Street.

When they checked an apartment, police said a man barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. Police said they do not know if the man has a gun.

Police said they have set up a barricade for safety and have advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes.