New Braunfels Police ask for public’s help to find missing man, 75

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – The New Braunfels Police Department said they are seeking help from the public to find a person who was reported missing on Saturday.

They said that Carmelo Cordova, 75, of New Braunfels left his home in the 2700 block of Cinnamon Teal just south of Interstate 35 off of Schmidt Avenue at about 3:50 p.m.

Police said Cordova has several medical-related issues and that he walked away from his house on foot without telling family members where he was going. He requires several medications, and police said he did not have those with him when he left.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms and a dark-colored t-shirt, police said. They also said he left without wearing any shoes.

Cordova is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is nearly bald with light facial hair.

New Braunfels Police request that anyone with information on his whereabouts to please call 911 or the department’s non-emergency phone number at 830-221-4100.