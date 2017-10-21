New Study: Skipping breakfast increases risk of heart disease

AUSTIN (KXAN)– They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one study in the Journal of American college of Cardiology agrees. The study finds that people who do not eat breakfast have a 2.4 times greater risk of developing heart disease. Megan Anderson, a registered dietician at Heart Hospital of Austin joins us to talk about the importance of eating a healthy breakfast.

Anderson says it is recommended for you to consume 20 percent of your calorie intake at breakfast which is abut 359 calories. She says many people focus on eating healthy but while that is important, the timing of meals is also important.

She says the biggest concern that she sees with people is that making breakfast in the morning takes too much time. In this interview with KXAN’s Alicia Inns, she gives some suggestions for breakfast that are both healthy and quick.