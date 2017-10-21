High-end cars seized in pill-mill case hit the auction block at ABIA

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Seized luxury cars will be auctioned this weekend in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those drawn to Central Texas by Formula 1 had the unique chance to bid on some fast wheels this weekend.

Right down the road from Circuit of the Americas, 21 high-end cars were lined up at the Hilton Austin Airport Hotel at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

All of them were seized by the U.S. Marshals Service in a case involving two doctors sent to prison for running a pill mill out of Alabama. (Learn more about the case from the U.S. Department of Justice website.)

The auction included Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and an Aston Martin. The location and timing for the first of its kind sale was no accident, said U.S. Marshals Assistant Chief of Asset Forfeiture Jennifer Crane. She said they knew the racing event would attract the kind of customers interested in this auction.

For those not feeling the need for speed, there were also 150 pieces of fine jewelry available to the highest bidders.

Pre-bids for the items totaled more than $3 million. It was a good indicator that when all is said and done, the U.S. Marshals could raise more than $4 million from the seized goods.

“All of the proceeds are going to go into the assets forfeiture fund,” Crane said. “Some are victims — cases where we are trying to make the victims whole again.

Some of that cash will go directly to victims impacted by the Alabama case. Both doctors involved were sentenced to at least 14 years in prison.