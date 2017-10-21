Formula One races a grand stage for Austin bands to play for international crowd

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a dozen local bands greeted tens of thousands of racing fans at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack this weekend during the Formula One United States Grand Prix.

Big names like Justin Timberlake and Stevie Wonder grab headlines, but the international crowds that migrate to central Texas for the races get a healthy dose of Austin’s music culture just by showing up to the track.

“I always look forward to hearing different bands when I come here,” David Smith said. He’s lived in Austin a long time and is happy to share his city’s soul with the rest of the world. “It’s a great opportunity to expose the local musicians to people from out of the country.”

Smith had just finished listening to a set from Israel Nash, a group based around central Texas, on one of a handful of stages sprinkled around the track when he spoke to KXAN.

“I think this is our crowd, you know?” Eric Swanson, the band’s pedal steel guitar player, said, adding with a laugh, “like, people like to drink beer and walk around in the sun.”

Israel Nash wasn’t alone in representing Austin’s music scene at COTA: At least 15 local acts were spread over five stages around the track throughout the weekend. The rest of the lineup, dubbed the American Soundtrack by the venue, comprises bands from other parts of Texas.

Despite the fact that his group tours internationally, Swanson said, “I don’t feel like the people that are walking around would have just heard about us just from word of mouth or something.”

“This is a great opportunity for them to show off what they have,” Priscila Gurrola said. She and Victor Loya came to COTA from Juarez, Mexico, and although they’re bigger racing fans than music fans, they enjoyed the opportunity to hear Austin music.

“It’s exciting to see a lot of really good local talent,” Loya said. “Last year we were here for ACL and we actually saw a lot of local talent.”

Last year set a record for attendance at COTA for the USGP at almost 270,000 people in attendance from all over the world. If those numbers — bolstered by a highly-anticipated performance by Taylor Swift — hold out for this year, it means once again half a million ears will be tuned into the sound of central Texas.

“This is a perfect marriage of music and cars,” Smith said. “It’s Austin, and that’s what I love.”

The music was scheduled to continue Sunday starting at 9 a.m., and the lineup is again packed with local artists.