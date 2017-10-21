Dogs and their human pals turn out for Dogtoberfest at The Domain

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Domain went to the dogs on Saturday for the 10th annual Dogtoberfest.

More than a thousand people and their pets turned out.

A lot of vendors were on hand to help attendees learn about new ways to spoil their best friend.

“They have a lot of cool stuff and different ideas for how to pamper our baby,” said Jenni Butler, who attended Saturday afternoon.

There was also a costume contest, and members of the KXAN Weather Team were on hand to judge. KXAN is a proud sponsor of the event.

