Celebration marks opening of new ADA-accessible pier at Lady Bird Lake

(KXAN) — Three years after it opened, the Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake is making it easier for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday marked the grand opening of a new ADA-accessible pier. The project will let all people enjoy the benefits of fishing and seeing the area.

The pier is located on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail at the east end of the Boardwalk.

Since the Boardwalk was completed, about 15,000 people now use the east side on a regular basis.

The Boardwalk was approved in a bond election in 2010, but that didn’t cover all the costs. Donations from the community helped supplement the cost of the project, which totaled $27 million.