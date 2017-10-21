Celebration marks opening of new ADA-accessible pier at Lady Bird Lake

KXAN Staff Published:

(KXAN) — Three years after it opened, the Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake is making it easier for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday marked the grand opening of a new ADA-accessible pier. The project will let all people enjoy the benefits of fishing and seeing the area.

The pier is located on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail at the east end of the Boardwalk.

Since the Boardwalk was completed, about 15,000 people now use the east side on a regular basis.

The Boardwalk was approved in a bond election in 2010, but that didn’t cover all the costs.  Donations from the community helped supplement the cost of the project, which totaled $27 million.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s